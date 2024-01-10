Partisans Breach Moscow Region Missile Attack Alert Center

What information did they get?

The ATESH resistance movement talked about their reconnaissance work in the enemy’s lair. Ukrainian partisans “worked” in a missile launch warning center in the Moscow region.

The ATESH agent left Russian territory, so the movement decided to share the details of another successful “foray” behind enemy lines.

For a long time, the occupiers had no idea that a Ukrainian agent was “lost” among them, and their secret military information fell into the hands of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

So, the partisans say, their agent served in the 820 main missile attack warning center in the village of Timonovo in the Moscow region.

This center warns about missile launches. In addition, it monitors the launches of Russian missiles, both combat and training. And then it gives instructions to air defense.

Thanks to the work of the ATESH agent, it was possible to find out information about the state of all individual radio nodes in Russia, in particular, their vulnerabilities. Based on this data, the Defense Forces have successfully bypassed and continue to bypass Russian air defense and create “bangs” at Russian military facilities.

To be continued

In conclusion, ATESH intrigued the public with yet another statement. They emphasized that the movement’s activities in this military unit have not ended.

“The agent left his legacy, which will make itself felt,” the partisans emphasized.

https://charter97.org/en/news/2024/1/10/578881/

