‘ Our survival instinct saved us’

“75 of us came here. And now there are f..cking 14 of us here left. The rest are all 200s [dead] and 300s [wounded]. … They were simply destroying us. Just destroying us,” Russian stormtrooper on Avdiivka direction has shown his position.
“We survived because we have a very strongly developed survival instinct,” he said. I wonder, why his survival instinct haven’t advised him not to invade Ukraine?”
Good question to the orc. The lure of worthless rubles was too much I guess.