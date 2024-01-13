“One leg here, the other there!” The SBU special forces gave the invaders a warm welcome. Video

01/13/2024 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

Ukrainian soldiers gave the Russian occupation forces a “warm welcome.” With the help of kamikaze drones, they destroyed several units of enemy equipment and eliminated the personnel of the enemy army.

The invaders suffered further losses at the hands of special forces of the Security Service of Ukraine. The corresponding video was published by the department’s press service.

“The special forces of the Central Security Service “A” of the SBU made the invaders “one foot here, the other there.” Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine work 24/7 so that the invaders do not trample our land underfoot… literally. We destroy the invaders until complete Victory! – the message says.

The video recorded the enchanting destruction by kamikaze drones of a number of military equipment of the Russian Federation, as well as the occupiers themselves in different circumstances.

Let us remind you that the invaders tried to launch an assault in the Kupyansk direction, but suffered complete failure. The soldiers of the 2nd mechanized battalion of the 30th separate mechanized brigade named after Prince Konstantin Ostrozhsky gave a powerful rebuff to the enemy – some of the invaders were neutralized, and the survivors had to shamefully flee the battlefield.

As OBOZ.UA reported, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in total, on the front on January 12, the invaders lost about 700 people, as well as 80 units of enemy equipment and weapons. In particular, the Ukrainian Defense Forces neutralized 18 artillery systems, 15 armored fighting vehicles and 6 units of special equipment of the invaders.

