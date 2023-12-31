One child killed, one more child and two women injured by Russian shelling in Kherson

31.12.2023 18:45

Russian shelling in Kherson has killed a child and wounded another one.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson regional military administration, announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“The enemy hit Kherson. At that time, there were children near the store. A 14-year-old boy died on the spot. A 9-year-old boy is in critical condition. He has a brain injury. Doctors are fighting for his life,” Prokudin wrote.

He added that the Russian non-humans “once again showed their true essence.”

Later, the region’s governor specified that two women from Kherson had also been injured due to an enemy attack.

“A 32-year-old woman was hospitalized with a blast injury. A 65-year-old woman suffered a shrapnel wound in her back. The injured are being treated at the hospital,” Prokudin said.

