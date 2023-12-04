Oil depot ablaze in Luhansk at night, occupiers reported drone attack

The Russian occupiers claim that a fire broke out at an oil depot in occupied Luhansk as a result of a drone attack on the night of 3-4 December.

Source: Kremlin-aligned media outlet RIA Novosti, citing the occupation administration of Luhansk Oblast

Details: The occupiers say that an attack by drones caused the fire at the oil depot.

RIA Novosti reported that shortly before the fire started, the sounds of air defence operation and the sound of the engine of the attack UAV were heard in the occupied city.

The fire is said to be put out now. No injuries were reported.

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/12/4/7431537/

Like this: Like Loading...