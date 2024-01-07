Odessa region under UAV attack: what is known

Lyudmila Zhernovskaya22:44, 01/07/24

The activity of Russian tactical aviation in the northern, eastern and southeastern directions is also recorded.

This night, the Russian Federation again attacks Ukrainian territory using unmanned aerial vehicles . The command of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informs about their movements.

The first message about this attack appeared on the Air Force Telegram at 21:29. The military recorded the movement of a group of Russian UAVs of the “Shahed” type from the Kherson region in the direction of the Nikolaev region. After 20 minutes, they called on the residents of Nikolaev to stay in shelters.

At 22:14 they reported that these drones were heading for the Odessa region. Within 15 minutes, the military noted that another group of drones was moving from the Black Sea in the direction of the Odessa region.

Updated at 23:04: The military calls on residents of Odessa to stay in shelters.

Updated at 22:55: “Shaheds” are moving in the direction of the Belgorod-Dniester region.

Updated at 22:45: The military also noticed the activity of Russian tactical aviation in the northern, eastern and southeastern directions. There is a threat of the use of airborne weapons.

(C)UNIAN 2024

Like this: Like Loading...