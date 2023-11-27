Odessa City Hall announced the restoration of the boiler room from the collapsed chimney

The city hall announced on the evening of November 27 that the operation of the Odessa boiler house, whose chimney collapsed during the hurricane, was restored.

This night the boiler room will operate in test mode, the Heat Supply of the City of Odessa was told.

“The operation of the Severnaya-2 boiler house has been restored, the hydraulics have been stabilized. The boiler room will operate in test mode until the morning. Work to eliminate the consequences of the destruction of the boiler room pipe continues,” the statement says.

Let us remind you that the hundred-meter chimney of the Severnaya-2 boiler house in the village of Kotovsky collapsed on Sunday evening due to strong winds.

Earlier, Anna Pozdnyakova, director of the Heat Supply of the City of Odessa, said that it was possible to resume the operation of the boiler house , but when this would happen was unknown.

Meanwhile, the police have begun criminal proceedings into the collapse of a chimney – investigators believe that many years of neglect by officials of its condition led to its fall.

