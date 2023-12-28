Occupiers placed only two public phones for the entire city of Rubizhne

In the occupied Rubizhne, where any form of communication is absent, the russians have set up two public telephones. This was reported by the “Ministry of Communications of the LNR” in its Telegram channel on December 28.

“The Ministry of Communications of the LNR has received a large number of requests from residents of the city of Rubizhne asking for the installation of public telephones. We are pleased to announce that the LLC ‘Luhansk Telephone Company’ has installed two public outdoor phones in the city”, – the statement said.

It’s worth noting that Rubizhne is far from the smallest city in the Luhansk oblast, with around 60,000 residents in the Rubizhne community before the full-scale russian invasion. In other words, two public telephones are unlikely to solve the communication problem in the city.

Earlier, it was reported that in Rubizhne, one has to go to the hospital to call an ambulance due to the lack of communication. One patient couldn’t wait and passed away.

