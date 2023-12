YANA RUDENKO

Dec 15

“๐ƒ๐ž๐ฆ๐จ๐œ๐ซ๐š๐œ๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐ฎ๐ฌ ๐›๐ฎ๐ญ ๐ง๐จ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐ฒ๐จ๐ฎ”?

Is it how we can understand Orban?

In 1956, Hungarians were fighting against the ๐ฆ๐จ๐ฌ๐œ๐จ๐ฐ ๐จ๐œ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฉ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง.

In 2023, Hungarians are supporting for ๐ฆ๐จ๐ฌ๐œ๐จ๐ฐ ๐จ๐œ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฉ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง of others.

Dear, it is only a matter of time before evil knocks on your door.

๐Ÿ‡ญ๐Ÿ‡บ Hungarians know well how cruel ๐ฆ๐จ๐ฌ๐œ๐จ๐ฐ ๐จ๐œ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฉ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง familiar but simultaneously they desire the same for others? Am I understanding this correctly?

๐Ž๐œ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฉ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ง๐จ๐ญ ๐๐ž๐š๐œ๐ž.

The issues in Hungary started in October 1956, when thousands of protesters rallied on the streets, demanding a more democratic political system and freedom from Soviet oppression.

On November 4, 1956, Soviet tanks rolled into Budapest to crush, once and for all, the national uprising.

Fierce street battles erupted, but the overwhelming might of the Soviets guaranteed their triumph. As a result, an estimated ๐Ÿ,๐Ÿ“๐ŸŽ๐ŸŽ ๐‡๐ฎ๐ง๐ ๐š๐ซ๐ข๐š๐ง๐ฌ ๐๐ข๐ž๐ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐š๐ง ๐š๐๐๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐ŸŽ,๐ŸŽ๐ŸŽ๐ŸŽ ๐ฌ๐จ๐ฎ๐ ๐ก๐ญ ๐ซ๐ž๐Ÿ๐ฎ๐ ๐ž ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ฅ๐ž๐ž๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐œ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ.

This lack of action on the part of the ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธUnited States left many Hungarians feeling angered and frustrated. Around 30,000 Hungarian refugees were permitted to enter the United States during this period. However, as Soviet tanks closed in on the protesters, the United States did little more than issue public statements expressing sympathy for their predicament.

๐Ÿ‘€ Sounds horrible? It is repeating right now and Hungarians are the first to support.

Years later, Viktor Orban, a Hungarian leader, became a russian dog in Europe, opposing efforts to strengthen the democratic bloc’s unity.

Actions of Hungary today:

๐Ÿšซ veto for the extra money to Ukraine,

๐Ÿšซ veto for the MFF review,

๐Ÿšซ no vote for starting accession negotiations with Ukraine.

Orban, what would you say now to the Hungarians who once fought for freedom and democracy in their country, while you yourself support authoritarian regimes that are engaged in genocidal conflicts?

Supporting ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ฆ #Ukraine today,

It is security for others tomorrow.

Democracy #StandWithUkraine

โ€ฆ.

Like this: Like Loading...