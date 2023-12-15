Occupation is not Peace

YANA RUDENKO

Dec 15

“𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐲 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐮𝐬 𝐛𝐮𝐭 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮”?

Is it how we can understand Orban?

In 1956, Hungarians were fighting against the 𝐦𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐰 𝐨𝐜𝐜𝐮𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧.

In 2023, Hungarians are supporting for 𝐦𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐰 𝐨𝐜𝐜𝐮𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 of others.

Dear, it is only a matter of time before evil knocks on your door.

🇭🇺 Hungarians know well how cruel 𝐦𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐰 𝐨𝐜𝐜𝐮𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 familiar but simultaneously they desire the same for others? Am I understanding this correctly?

𝐎𝐜𝐜𝐮𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐬 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐏𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐞.

The issues in Hungary started in October 1956, when thousands of protesters rallied on the streets, demanding a more democratic political system and freedom from Soviet oppression.

On November 4, 1956, Soviet tanks rolled into Budapest to crush, once and for all, the national uprising.

Fierce street battles erupted, but the overwhelming might of the Soviets guaranteed their triumph. As a result, an estimated 𝟐,𝟓𝟎𝟎 𝐇𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝟐𝟎𝟎,𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐮𝐠𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝐟𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲.

This lack of action on the part of the 🇺🇸United States left many Hungarians feeling angered and frustrated. Around 30,000 Hungarian refugees were permitted to enter the United States during this period. However, as Soviet tanks closed in on the protesters, the United States did little more than issue public statements expressing sympathy for their predicament.

👀 Sounds horrible? It is repeating right now and Hungarians are the first to support.

Years later, Viktor Orban, a Hungarian leader, became a russian dog in Europe, opposing efforts to strengthen the democratic bloc’s unity.

Actions of Hungary today:

🚫 veto for the extra money to Ukraine,

🚫 veto for the MFF review,

🚫 no vote for starting accession negotiations with Ukraine.

Orban, what would you say now to the Hungarians who once fought for freedom and democracy in their country, while you yourself support authoritarian regimes that are engaged in genocidal conflicts?

Supporting 🇺🇦 #Ukraine today,

It is security for others tomorrow.

Democracy #StandWithUkraine

….

Like this: Like Loading...