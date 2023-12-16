Now The Russians Have Invented A Self-Exploding Tank

You shouldn’t put reactive armor over a tank’s engine compartment

Dec 16, 2023

A Russian tank with ERA over its engine.

In the 1970s, the Soviet Union developed explosive reactive armor as a way of quickly adding protection to tanks and other heavier armored vehicles.

ERA works by, well, exploding. When an incoming round strikes a brick-size ERA block, it triggers the layers of explosives inside the block. They explode outward, partially deflecting the incoming blast.

Most Russian tanks wear ERA. But where they wear it makes all the difference. And at least one Russian tank participating in the disastrous Russian campaign around Krynky, in southern Ukraine, wears it all wrong.

It is, in effect, a self-exploding tank.

ERA can double a vehicle’s protection against high-explosive shells. But you can’t add explosive armor to just any vehicle, or any part of a vehicle. When an ERA block pops, it risks damaging the vehicle wearing it.

“A fair degree of base armor is needed to survive the explosions inherent in explosive reactive armor,” the U.S. Congressional Budget Office explained in a 2012 report. “Thus, reactive armor cannot be added to all vehicles—a limitation that includes, for example, trucks.”

That hasn’t stopped the increasingly poorly-trained and poorly-led Russian army in Ukraine from installing ERA on some thin-skinned trucks—including one truck with explosive armor on its windshield.

The windshield ERA amounts to a deathtrap for the truck’s crew, in the event a Ukrainian round strikes it. The blast of the activating ERA would transform the windshield into a storm of lethal glass shards.

The self-exploding tank that a Ukrainian drone spotted outside Krynky is only slightly less dangerous to its crew. The drone’s video, recorded from above, clearly reveals a layer of ERA on the tank’s engine grille.

This is not how it’s done. Most Russian and Ukrainian tanks with ERA wear their add-on armor blocks on their turrets and on the front and front sides of their hulls. That’s because these are the parts of a tank that face a defending enemy and are likeliest to take a hit.

It’s also because the back sides and back top of the hull surround a tank’s engine. An engine needs an exhaust grille, which by definition must be thinly-protected.

A tank with hundreds of millimeters of armor on its turret face might have just tens of millimeters of armor over its engine compartment. To compensate, many armies—the Russian and Ukrainian armies included—add slat armor to the outside of a tank’s engine compartment.

What they don’t do is add ERA to the engine compartment. If a shell or explosive drone strikes the engine and triggers the reactive armor, the explosion of the armor is just as likely to disable the tank as the incoming munition is.

That this self-exploding tank is in the Krynky sector makes some sense. Two months ago, Ukrainian marines from the 35th Brigade motored across the Dnipro River and, under the cover of artillery, drones and intensive radio-jamming, secured a bridgehead in Krynky on the otherwise Russian-held left bank.

It’s a new front in the war—one the Ukrainians hope eventually to exploit in order to push Russian occupiers from southern Ukraine.

Russian marines, reinforced by an army motorized regiment, failed to dislodge the Ukrainians. So after some cursory training in September and October, the Russian airborne corps’ 104th Division arrived in southern Ukraine—and took the lead.

The 104th, the new fifth division in what usually is a four-division Russian airborne corps, was supposed to make good the corps’ heavy losses in the first 22 months of Russia’s wider war on Ukraine.

Instead, the approximately 2,000-person division itself became a casualty of an escalating war of attrition. The division “was reportedly poorly supported by air power and artillery, while many of the troops were highly likely inexperienced,” the U.K. defense ministry explained.

That at least one tank crew thought adding ERA to the engine compartment speaks to that inexperience.

David Axe

