In addition, the state will support Ukraine in 2024 from the first months.

Norway will provide $1.8 billion in aid to Ukraine by the end of this year and will continue to support the country from the first months of 2024.

As Ukrinform reports , Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre announced this at a press conference with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky at a press conference in Oslo.

“Today Norway is announcing clear additional support for Ukraine… Mr. President Zelensky and his government must pay nurses, doctors, teachers and other workers. We have the opportunity to help with 1 billion US dollars for 2023, which will end soon. We are also strengthening our about $800 million in financial and humanitarian support for this year,” Stere said.

According to the head of the Norwegian government, his state will support Ukraine in 2024 from the first months. This will concern, in particular, direct economic support for critical services in Ukraine, so that there are no delays in supplies to Ukrainians.

In addition, Norway is trying to strengthen the protection of critical infrastructure by providing air defense systems, and is increasing funding for the defense industry to produce more ammunition for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

