Nightmare of russians: BABA YAGA Drone Hunts at Night (video)

12/23/2023
Strike drone units of the Ukrainian Army hit enemy equipment at night and repel infantry attacks. Huge UAVs with grenades on them are a nightmare for the russian army. A true ‘Baba Yaga’ as the enemy calls it.
© UATV English 2023
