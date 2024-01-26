New White Lotus star ‘supports genocide and violates international law’, claims Ukraine

Foreign ministry accuses 36-year-old Milos Bikovic of being ‘the Kremlin’s foreign mouthpiece’

25 January 2024

Ukraine has hit out at HBO for casting a pro-Russia actor in its new season of The White Lotus, calling him a supporter of “genocide”.

The American broadcaster announced earlier this month that Milos Bikovic, the Serbian actor, would star in the acclaimed comedy-drama’s third season set in Thailand, with filming due to start in February.

It was met with fury by Kyiv, who said Bikovic had supported Russia’s bloody invasion of their country and accepted awards from Vladimir Putin, having acquired Russian citizenship three years ago.

The Ukrainian foreign ministry said in a post on Twitter: “Milos Bikovic, Serbian actor who has been supporting Russia since the start of the full-scale invasion, is now set to star in HBO’s The White Lotus Season 3.

“HBO, is it alright for you to work with a person who supports genocide and violates international law?”

An accompanying video made by the foreign ministry accused the actor of being “the Kremlin’s foreign mouthpiece”, saying he had attempted to justify the “hostile seizure” of Crimea and eastern Ukraine by Russian forces.

It quoted Mr Bikovic as saying that “Russia has accepted me since my first time here”.

He reportedly said: “I have inherited Russian values and they resonate with mine.”

Milos Bikovic has accepted awards from Vladimir Putin

The 36-year-old actor has starred in a number of Russian films, with Ukraine accusing him of taking part in productions filmed in Crimea after its annexation by Moscow in 2014.

At a Kremlin ceremony in 2018, Putin awarded him the Pushkin Medal, one of Russia’s top cultural prizes, for his work in promoting the country’s culture.

When he was awarded Russian citizenship by presidential decree in 2021, Mr Bikovic said: “It is a great honour to say today: Russia is my homeland.”

He added that he was “an active member of Russian society”. Mr Bikovic has previously praised the cultural and historical links between Serbia and Russia.

‘Is this humane?’

Inna Sovsun, a Ukrainian MP, was one of several high-profile figures who criticised HBO’s decision.

“While Ukrainians are dying from Russian shelling daily, Serbian actor Milos Bikovic, known for his support of the Russian attack on Ukraine, will star in the new season of The White Lotus. HBO – is this humane?” she said.

The first two seasons of its award-winning showwere set in Hawaii and Sicily and revolved around the antics of entitled, wealthy guests and the long-suffering staff who serve them in five-star hotels.

Mike White, the creator of the anthology, said in November that the latest instalment would be a “super-sized” offering.

“It’s going to be longer, bigger, crazier. I don’t know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that’s a good thing,” he said.

The Telegraph contacted HBO for comment.

