Negotiations are already underway: the United States also wants to sign an agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine

Yuri Kobzar20:49, 01/12/24

Today the UK signed its legal guarantees to Ukraine.

The United States intends to sign a security guarantee agreement with Ukraine, similar to the one that was signed with Great Britain today in Kiev . Negotiations are already underway. As European Pravda writes , US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink announced this at a briefing.

According to her, US President Joe Biden has personally set diplomats the task of reaching such an agreement with Ukraine. The White House believes that this will prevent new aggression against Ukraine in the future.

“We have already begun bilateral consultations with your government, with the Office of the President, with government agencies, and we are discussing with them what security obligations on our part might be. There have now been two rounds, and negotiations will continue, the Biden administration is committed to this agreement “, the ambassador told Ukrainian journalists.

Brink noted that the United States supports the prospect of Ukraine’s membership in NATO, and the agreement should become a “security bridge” on Kyiv’s path to the alliance.

(C)UNIAN 2024

Like this: Like Loading...