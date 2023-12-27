Natural gas supply to Kherson restored – Zelensky

All services are working to restore energy supply in Kherson, and natural gas supply has already been restored in the city.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his nightly video address, commenting on the results of his meeting with Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“All services are working to restore energy supply in Kherson. Yesterday, 70% of the city was left without electricity. Critical infrastructure was connected to generators. They are gradually restoring normal work. Natural gas supply to Kherson has been restored,” he said.

According to him, Klymenko also reported on the work of the entire system of the Interior Ministry – responding to emergency situations, clearing the territory of mines, and providing weapons and equipment to the units of the National Guard and National Police fighting on the front lines.

Zelensky said that Russia’s December 26 shelling of Kherson had killed police lieutenant Ihor Misiunia.

“Yesterday, unfortunately, one police officer died – Lieutenant Ihor Misiunia, from the Kirovohrad office of the National Police. My condolences to his loved ones… Four people were injured, including two police officers. All of them received the necessary assistance,” he said.

Late on December 26, Russian troops attacked the railway station in Kherson, killing one police officer and wounding two others.

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink condemned Russia’s shelling of the railway station in Kherson.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...