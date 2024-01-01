“My New Year’s wish is that I don’t have to post about the war in Ukraine in 2025.”

Jan 1st, 2024

As we close out 2023, I wanted to give a brief update about the work that the Ukraine Freedom Project is doing to get good information about Ukraine to policymakers in DC.

In short, we have spent much of this year at the nexus of Capitol Hill and Kherson, DC and Donetsk. If you or anyone in your world would like a briefing on the political climate around Ukraine, feel free to reach out.

Karl Ahlgren, Anna Shvetsova and I have met with more than seventy Congressional offices in recent months to talk about what we have seen in Ukraine.

Most days, we talk to someone who is either at the front or has been to the front recently. I have been to the front a dozen times myself. Members of Congress mostly get information from the Pentagon, State Department or the news media – all highly filtered. Not many folks are getting that sort of firsthand information from the front to DC policymakers.

We have done a deep dive on corruption in Ukraine and where US weapons and aid money might be at risk. Spoiler alert – every war has corruption, but Ukraine is not as bad as Russian propaganda would have you believe. We have talked to the people who provide oversight, and it is tight. On the face of it, it would be really hard to tow an M-777 Howitzer across the border. We tell this to Congress.

Ukraine has decreased Putin’s war fighting capability by half, pushed the Russians back 800 miles and reclaimed all but 17% of their country. Ukraine has destroyed 20% of the Russian Black Sea fleet, and Ukraine does not even have a navy. Yet polling shows some 3/4 of Americans don’t think Ukraine is winning, and that includes much of Congress. We provide data-driven information that shows the $42 billion in weapons America has invested in Ukraine is the best foreign military aid we have made since WWII.

We also conducted polling of American attitudes toward Ukraine. We are using that information to educate Americans about what is most important to them about the war in Ukraine. We found out that Evangelical Christians are most interested in Russia’s war on Ukrainian protestants. They don’t know about the Russian troops torturing and murdering Ukrainian Baptists and Pentecostals, and when they find out, they are more likely to support Ukraine. We launched https://lnkd.in/exDFJtib to bring the message to America’s Evangelicals and are using digital ads in key states to drive the message.

Not only are we going directly to policymakers, but we have also gotten more than 50 stories placed in American and European media.

Again, few people are as deep into the intersection of what is happening in Ukraine and on Capitol Hill. If you or anyone you know wants a briefing, we would be happy to do it. If you would like to support our work, the donation link is in the comments.

My New Year’s wish is that I don’t have to post about the war in Ukraine in 2025. I love what I am doing, but I would like to be out of a job.

Russia is Weaponizing Religion

Russia is Weaponizing Religion

Pastors from occupied territories report all Protestant churches are gone from cities like Melitopol and Mariupol.

21 DEC 2023

21 DEC 2023

The Ukraine Freedom Project currently has two teams in Ukraine interviewing Protestants who have endured torture and persecution at the hands of the Russians. One evangelical pastor recounts a Russian Orthodox priest participating in his torture. A Baptist minister recounts how Russian soldiers hunted Protestants who fled occupied Mariupol. The youth pastor of a megachurch that was converted to the Russian Ministry of Culturein occupied Melitopol says “This war is not only about trying to capture Ukrainian territories, land and resources. This is a war against our faith and against our God.”

Russian armored vehicles roll into the parking lot of the Melitopol Christian Church. The youth pastor says that prior to the war, Protestant churches outnumbered Orthodox in his city. He says today, there are no Protestant churches left in Melitopol.

To fully understand Russia’s war on Protestants in Ukraine, one must understand that the Russian Orthodox Church is not a church like most Americans understand it, but a working arm of the Kremlin.

The Russian Orthodox Church is hierarchical and has a patriarch, Kirill, who is the equivalent of a pope. Last year, Patriarch Kirill promised Russian soldiers that if they died in Ukraine it would “wash away all their sins.” Kirill’s statement was made at the same time as the Kremlin’s announcement of draft of new soldiers to send to the front, attempting to bolster conscripts.

Kirill has called the presidency of Vladimir Putin a “blessing from God.” Some speculate that Putin and Kirill have been associates since the 1970s, when both Putin and Kirill were in the KGB spying for the Soviet Union. The Russian Orthodox Church has a department in the Lubyanka, the headquarters for the Russian successor agency to the KGB.

A few months after the start of the full-scale invasion, the head of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis, warned his Orthodox counterpart Kirill to avoid becoming “Putin’s altar boy.” This was in response to Patriarch Kirill calling Pope Francis to help him understand the pro-invasion point of view. Again, the Russian Patriarch tried to convince the Roman Catholic Pope of the upside of invading a sovereign country, killing civiliansand kidnapping thousands of children.

More broadly, all levels of the Russian Orthodox Church are active in the war. Googling “Russian Orthodox priests blessing tanks,” will yield dozens of photos of priests in robes sprinkling holy water on weapons of war. A Russian tank company released a corporate promotional video featuring Russian priests.

Early in the war, a paramilitary unit called the Russian Orthodox Army terrorized Protestants and Catholics in occupied Ukraine. More recently, the Russian Orthodox Church has begun creating private military companies to train and mobilize mercenaries to fight in Ukraine. In one such group, St. Andrew’s Cross, the men are chosen for previous combat experience and their faith in the Russian Orthodox Church.

To get a sense of just how pervasive the holy war narrative has become in Russia, the Kremlin-backed tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda ran a story of military units in Donbas receiving fewer casualties after renaming themselves for Orthodox saints.

The Russian Orthodox Church also has a branch in Ukraine. The Ukrainian Orthodox Church – Moscow Patriarch (UOC-MP) reports to Patriarch Kirill in Moscow, as the name implies. While not all clergy of UOC-MP are bad actors, enough are that 85% of Ukrainians want the government to crack down on the church – 66% want it banned completely.

In Bucha, the Kyiv suburb where Russians executed 560 civilians ranging in age from 2 to 92 and raped girls as young as 14, a UOC-Moscow Patriarchate clergyman reportedly told invading Russian soldiers who there would be most likely to oppose them.

A priest reporting to Kirill in Kherson is on trial for trafficking in arms. Another priest was arrested for spying for Russia in Sumy oblast. More than 20 priests are currently on trial.

Stories of UOC-MP priests who report to Patriarch Kirill collaborating with Russian soldiers are common in all parts of Ukraine. Also in Sumy oblast, the Ukraine Freedom Project visited a monastery that, according to locals, housed Russian troops and served as an ammunition dump in the opening days of the war.

Most of the horrors perpetrated in the name of the Russian Orthodox Church are yet to be learned. Some 6 million Ukrainians – including hundreds of thousands of Protestants – are living under daily threat of torture and murder. With information about the occupied territories hard to get, nobody yet knows how many of those threats have been carried out.

