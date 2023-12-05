My Fellow Republicans, YOU MUST HEAR THIS. (video commentary)

12/05/2023
Source: Professor Gerdes Explains
One comment
A very moving video.
If you are a conservative who trusts Russia over this Ukrainian Pastor, you are not a conservative. You are something entirely different.
If you are a conservative who still can’t decide whether to root for Russia or Ukraine, you should not have the right to vote.
If you are a Senator or Congressman/woman who votes to block aid to Ukraine, you are an accessory to mass murder. Any public figure who lobbies for an end to such aid is an accessory to mass murder.
If you are a public figure like the creatures named by the prof: Carlson, Ritter and Macgregor, who actually propagandizes for nazi Russia, you are in fact a criminal.
The penalty should fit the crime. See Lord Haw Haw Haw’s bio for a good suggestion.