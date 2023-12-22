Mstyslav Chernov’s film 20 Days in Mariupol shortlisted for Oscar

21 DECEMBER 2023

THE POSTER FOR THE FILM 20 DAYS IN MARIUPOL. SCREENSHOT

Mstyslav Chernov’s film 20 Days in Mariupol has been shortlisted for the Oscars in the Best Documentary and Best Foreign Language Film categories.

Source: Mstyslav Chernov on Facebook; list of Oscar nominees

Details: Another shortlisted film in the Best Documentary category is In the Rearview, a documentary about the war in Ukraine by Polish director Maciek Hamela. It was produced jointly with Ukrainian producer Anna Palenchuk and Frenchman Jean-Marie Gigon. The film features the stories of people taken from the frontline areas.

The nominees for the 96th Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, 23 January 2024. The award ceremony will take place on 10 March 2024.

For reference: 20 Days in Mariupol is a documentary based on footage shot during the first days of the Russian siege of Mariupol. The film consists of footage that Chernov and his colleagues sent to the world media, describing the situation in the besieged city: the deaths of children and adults, the emergence of mass graves, persistent bombardment, a maternity hospital destroyed by a Russian airstrike and other Russian war crimes.

The world premiere of 20 Days in Mariupol took place at the Sundance Film Festival, in the World Cinema Documentary Competition section. It won the Audience Award there. The Ukrainian premiere took place at the Docudays UA festival in June 2023. The film won two awards there: the main prize of the DOCU/UKRAINE competition and the Audience Award.

The Ukrainian Academy Awards Committee announced in September this year that 20 Days in Mariupol would represent Ukraine at the 96th Academy Awards.

Support UP or become our patron!

Like this: Like Loading...