More Than 60 Russians Surrendered to Ukrainian Forces In One Of Battlegrounds

The Brig. Gen. reveals the details of the enemy’s losses.

30.11.2023

More than 60 Russian invaders surrendered in the Tauride direction over the past 20 days. This was announced by Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, the commander of the Tavria Operational-Strategic Group (Tavria OSG).

“In the operational zone of the Tavria OSG, the enemy continues active ground infantry attacks. They are using armoured vehicles. During the day, the total losses of the occupiers in manpower amounted to almost 500 people,” Tarnavsky said.

Ukrainian soldiers completely destroyed 7 tanks and 13 other armoured vehicles. 2 ammunition depots were also destroyed. A total of 45 military clashes and 648 shellings were registered.

“Over the past 24 hours, Russian terrorists launched 8 missile attacks. 10 civilians were injured, including 5 children. 7 airstrikes were also recorded. All in the Donetsk region. Almost everything is the dropping of guided bombs from Su-35 aircraft,” the brigadier general noted.

Tarnavsky clarified that the enemy unsuccessfully carried out assault operations in the areas of Stepne, Novokalinove, Avdiivka, Severnе, Pervomaiskе, east of Novobakhmutivka and south of Tonenke, 22 attacks of the invaders have already been repulsed today.

“Over the past 24 hours, 4 more occupiers surrendered and more than 60 Russian occupiers in the Tauride direction have made the same choice and survived” noted the Brig. Gen.

Tarnavsky emphasized that the offensive operation is ongoing in the Melitopol direction.

https://charter97.org/en/news/2023/11/30/573591/

Like this: Like Loading...