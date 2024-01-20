More than 470 war-damaged healthcare facilities restored in Ukraine

20.01.2024 15:43

In Ukraine, 474 medical facilities damaged by Russia have been restored, while efforts to rebuilt another 383 are underway.

That’s according to Ukraine’s Ministry of Health, Ukrinform reports.

“Since the war began, we have already managed to fully or partially restore 857 medical facilities damaged by Russia. Among them: 474 facilities have been fully restored and another 383 facilities have been partially restored,” the statement says.

Most of the restored medical institutions are in the Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions.

As reported, since the full-scale invasion, Russia has damaged 1,508 medical facilities and completely destroyed another 195 across Ukraine.

Medical institutions in the Kharkiv, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Kyiv regions suffered the greatest losses. Information on the Luhansk region is not available in full.

Since the full-scale war started, the enemy also damaged 103 ambulances, destroyed 256 more vehicles and seized 125 ambulances.

