4.12.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

The defenders of Ukraine carried out a successful “demilitarization” of the Russian occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories. Over the past week, 2 BC trains, 9 bases and headquarters were destroyed.

This was reported in the Telegram “Armed Forces of Ukraine. War with the occupiers.” “Bavovna” [explosions] happened to Russians in the Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.

Let us remind you that the Ministry of Defense reported that in the week from November 27 to December 3, the Ukrainian Armed Forces managed to eliminate approximately 7,210 invaders at the front. The defenders also sent 534 pieces of enemy weapons and military equipment for scrap.

Ukrainian paratroopers successfully “denazified” 124 Russian occupiers at the front and destroyed dozens of units of their equipment. The defenders worked primarily with drone drops. Powerful results were achieved thanks to the coordinated work of several divisions of the air control department.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since the beginning of a full-scale war, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 332,040 military personnel of the Russian Army. In particular, 930 invaders were neutralized during the fighting over the past 24 hours. Along with them, 49 pieces of equipment and weapons belonging to enemy forces were disposed of.

As OBOZ.UA reported:

– Defenders of Ukraine using a drone eliminated the invaders calmly walking in trenches dug among forest plantations. The destruction of the invaders was carried out by soldiers of the 2nd International Legion as part of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

– The Ukrainian military immediately destroyed two Chinese Desertcross 1000-3 all-terrain vehicles, which Russia recently purchased from China for the needs of its army.

