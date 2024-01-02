Massive blow to Ukraine: the Bundestag called for the transfer of Taurus missiles to Kyiv

Katerina Chernovol18:05, 01/02/24

Ukraine also needs more ammunition and spare parts for the transferred equipment, the Bundestag noted.

Against the backdrop of another massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine on the morning of January 2, 2024, Germany criticized the slow supply of weapons. The Chairman of the Bundestag Defense Committee, representative of the Free Democratic Party, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, called for the provision of Taurus long-range missiles to Kyiv.

“Ukraine needs more ammunition, more spare parts, and the Taurus must be sent immediately to completely complicate Russia’s ability to resupply,” the t-online portal quotes her as saying .

She emphasized that the slogan about supporting Ukraine “as long as it takes” will remain just words “if we do not continue to support Ukraine together with our European partners to a much greater extent.

“And the much-touted European F-16 coalition must work much faster if we want to counter Russian air superiority. Putin is counting on the fact that we are afraid of our own courage. And he is obviously right. This hesitation is very bitter,” the deputy emphasized.

In addition, Greens security spokeswoman Sarah Nanni stressed in a comment to the publication that “certainty in planning is needed when it comes to German support” for Ukraine. According to her, so far this assistance “is not enough due to intense discussions on the budget.”

At the same time, she noted that Ukraine is in dire need of “ammunition for artillery, Taurus and spare parts for large equipment that we supply.”

Defense Express writes that in the new year, 2024, Ukraine may receive a lot of new weapons from partners. We are talking, in particular, about the long-awaited F-16 fighters, as well as the possible transfer of longer-range ATACMS missiles and German Taurus.

On December 29, 2023, it was also reported that the UK would send two hundred air defense missiles to Ukraine to protect against Russian bombing. This statement was made by the British Minister of Defense Grant Shapps against the backdrop of a large-scale attack on Ukraine by the Russian Federation.

