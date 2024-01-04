Massive attack on Crimea: the Ukrainian Armed Forces said where they were hit

Lyudmila Zhernovskaya18:05, 01/04/24

Ukrainian armed forces today hit a Russian military facility in occupied Crimea . This was reported in the Department of Strategic Communications of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“Today, at about 15:00, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the command post of a formation of Russian occupation forces near Sevastopol. Glory to the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” they wrote on Telegram .

Meanwhile, the Atesh partisan movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars claims that the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked a communications unit in Yevpatoria following their tip.

“In the photo you can see the radar systems, the movements of which we have been tracking for weeks. The results of our work are visible. Right now this military unit is on fire,” they added.

