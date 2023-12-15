Macron publicly insulted Orban and trolled Putin

Yury Kobzar

The French President emotionally commented on the Hungarian veto on aid to Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron called on Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to go beyond posturing and show responsibility. This statement was made ata press conference after a meeting of EU leaders, where Hungary vetoed the allocation of 50 billion euros to Ukraine.

Thus, Macron called on Orban to “respect the European Union, and not take it hostage.”

Alissa de Carbonnel, deputy director of the Europe and Central Asia program at the International Crisis Group, commented on The Washington Post noting that Orban ” ;encouraged by the political impasse over further funding for Ukraine in Washington and disappointment in the Ukrainian counter-offensive.

At the same press conference, Macron also responded to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who the day before complained that the French leader had not called him for a long time.

“If President Putin has serious proposals and is ready to resume dialogue that will achieve a peaceful settlement in compliance with international law, France will always be a power that will provide support and will not spare its efforts to achieve a result. My phone number has not changed,” Macron said.

