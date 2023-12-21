Losses of the Russian Federation “jumped” to a new anti-record: how the Armed Forces stood out (infographic)

Kateryna Prysiazhnyuk08:24, 21.12.23

The Russians lost dozens of artillery systems in a day, the General Staff noted.

During the day, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated more than a thousand Russian invaders, and now the total losses of Russia in Ukraine have crossed a new psychological mark – they amount to more than 350 thousand people.

During the day, 1,080 invaders were eliminated (the total number as of February 24, 2022 – 350,270 people), the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on its Facebook page. According to his data, the invaders also lost 20 artillery systems, 14 tanks, 31 armored combat vehicles, four rocket salvo systems, 26 operational-tactical drones and one cruise missile.

During the day, our defenders “destroyed” five units of enemy special equipment and 48 units of motor vehicles and tankers.

More than a thousand occupiers were liquidated / UNIAN infographic

It is worth noting that the total losses of the enemy on December 20, 2023 amounted to approximately 349 thousand 190 occupiers.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...