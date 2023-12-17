12/17/2023 Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

Recently, the famous Russian journalist and writer Andrei Konstantinov, who invented the bright socio-political meme “Gangster Petersburg”, which the bandits and security forces of Russia were proud of, died. In addition to the fascinating television series “Gangster Petersburg” the talented author managed to show how in Russia the processes of separation, consolidation and acquisition of power of the illegal and criminal “deep state”, which has been determining the fate of Russia for 30 years, took place.

At first, the security forces, primarily the security officers and the police, separated from the underdeveloped Russian one and entered into a dense, contradictory relationship with the growing crime rate.

At the next stage, the alliance of the security forces and the mafia took over the law, business, civil society and the media.

Finally, over the last 20 years of the reign of their nominee Putin, the powerful symbiosis of the security officers and the mafia has crushed all living Russia under itself.

So gradually and imperceptibly “Gangster Petersburg” turned into “Putin’s Russia”, which was stuck at the limits of its self-development and was forced to “seek happiness” on the other side, outside of Russia. So, “Putin’s Russia” started a ridiculous war with Ukraine and came into conflict with the entire West for recognizing themselves as equals in the international community.

https://news.obozrevatel.com/russia/putinskaya-rossiya-samounichtozhaetsya-istochniki-v-gur-obyasnili-strelbu-v-belgorodskoj-oblasti.htm

