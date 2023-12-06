Latest posts from Roman Sheremeta

Dec 6, 2023

US military assistance to Ukraine for the entire period of the russian war against Ukraine. The total volume of military assistance in November was 82.2% less than in the first half of 2023.

……..

I am, of course, grateful that Belgium intends to hand over F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine by 2025, but why 2025? Why not 2050? It’s not like Ukraine needs them now…

……..

I am very dissatisfied in Lindsey Graham. This year, I met him personally to express my gratitude for supporting Ukraine. He said that by helping Ukrainian, US is helping itself. Now, he is saying: “I’m not helping Ukraine until we help ourselves.” Politics as usual…

…….

Twenty-nine years ago, on December 5, 1994, the Budapest Memorandum was signed. After the first months of Clinton’s presidency (1993), the famous political scientist and international relations expert John Mearsheimer published an article in which he argued that Ukraine should be encouraged to keep nuclear weapons.

According to Mearsheimer, this was the most effective way to prevent a Russian-Ukrainian war. He characterized the potential war itself as a “catastrophe” capable of leading to the repeated conquest of Ukraine and “undermining the prospects for peace in all of Europe.”

Unfortunately, Ukraine was politely forced to sign Budapest Memorandum and relinquish its nuclear arsenal. As a part of the Memorandum, Ukraine has destroyed its fleet of long-range strategic bombers and relinquished over 1,000 cruise missiles. The US assisted Ukraine in the destruction of the bomber fleet.

In exchange, the US, the UK, and Russia have provided security assurances to Ukraine. Obviously, Russia has gruesomely violated this as well as dozens of other agreements. In fact, the very same rockets that Ukraine has relinquished to Russia are used against Ukraine today.

While the US and the UK are not Russia and have not violated their agreements, after disarming Ukraine, they have an obligation to help Ukraine. According to Steven Pifer, a US diplomat who participated in the talks leading to the Budapest Memorandum: “there is an obligation on the United States that flows from the Budapest Memorandum to provide assistance to Ukraine, and […] that would include lethal military assistance.”

I hope that the US will behave honorably and will keep its promise by providing assistance to defend Ukrainian sovereignty.

…….

Over 170,000 buildings in Ukraine damaged or destroyed by russia since February 24, 2022. Additionally, Russian attacks affected over 3,500 educational institutions, 420 large and medium-sized enterprises, 18 airports and civil airfields, 344 bridges and crossings, 25,000 motor roads.

At Ukrainian American House, we are committed to rebuilding Ukraine, and we are asking you to support our efforts by donating at:

https://www.uahouse.org/donate

………

German exports of goods to Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Georgia and Armenia has skyrocketed. Then most of these goods get re-exported to russia. Then these goods are used to build rockets and shells to kill Ukrainian people.

P.S. Unfortunately, this is also true for most European countries.

Like this: Like Loading...