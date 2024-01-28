Large-scale alarm in Ukraine: Russia attacks with drones

Lyudmila Zhernovskaya22:08, 01/28/24

Don’t ignore the air raid warning.

On the evening of Sunday, January 28, Russian invading forces attack Ukraine using kamikaze drones . The Air Force reports the movement of unmanned aerial vehicles.

As of 22:00, an air raid alert was declared in the Zhytomyr, Kiev, Vinnitsa, Cherkasy, Kirovograd, Nikolaev, Odessa and Kherson regions.

According to the latest data from the Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, some of the Russian UAVs were on the border of the Kiev, Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions, they were heading west. Other drones were recorded in the northern part of the Nikolaev region; they are constantly changing course. Drones were also spotted on the border of Cherkasy and Kyiv regions, heading north-west.

