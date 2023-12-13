Kyivstar resumed operations after a major outage

Ekaterina Girnyk18:43, 13.12.23

To update the communication service, it is recommended to restart your phone.

Kyivstar is gradually beginning to restore its voice call service. Some subscribers of the operator report this.

The service does not become available automatically; to update online, you must restart the phone. At the same time, the mobile Internet service is still unavailable. There are also problems with the network in the Odessa region.

According to the press service of Kyivstar, as of 18:00, the company’s specialists began switching on voice communications throughout Ukraine.

At the same time, it is noted that the restoration of services will occur gradually, so short-term difficulties are still possible until the end of the day. If the connection does not appear, it is recommended to restart the phone and disable the VoLTE service.

“We are currently working to restore data and SMS transmission and hope that they will also be available within 24 hours. After the network is fully restored, we promise to prepare compensation for all subscribers and corporate clients who could not use the company’s services,” the press reported. -service.

Problem with Kyivstar

On December 12, there was a large-scale disruption in the work of the Ukrainian operator Kyivstar. There was no mobile connection, no Internet, and the operator’s website was not working. Kyivstar explained that the network was subject to a powerful hacker attack.

The Security Service of Ukraine has opened criminal proceedings into a cyber attack on Kyivstar. One version is that the Russian special services may be behind the hacker attack.

