Kyiv faces shortage of municipal workers as almost 1,000 people join Ukraine’s army

19 january, 2024

Almost 1,000 employees of Kyiv’s housing and communal services went to defend Ukraine against Russian invasion. There is a critical shortage of utility workers in Ukraine’s capital.

Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration, Petro Panteleev, reported this in an interview with Evening Kyiv.

“There has always been a staff shortage in the housing and communal services sector, even in peacetime. Work in our sector is hard, responsible, and exhausting,” he stated.

According to the official, employees of Kyiv heating, water, gas and other services have joined the Armed Forces and the Territorial Defense Forces.

“We are critically short of welders, drivers of specialized equipment, including excavators and garbage truck drivers,” said the deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration.

In December 2023, the head of the State Energy Supervision Service, said that Kherson was short of power engineers because most of them had gone to the front.

In January, Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov said that the city lacked bus drivers due to mobilization, so women would be trained to work in public transport.

