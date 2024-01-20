Kyiv faces shortage of municipal workers as almost 1,000 people join Ukraine’s army

19 january, 2024
Almost 1,000 employees of Kyiv’s housing and communal services went to defend Ukraine against Russian invasion. There is a critical shortage of utility workers in Ukraine’s capital.
Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration, Petro Panteleev, reported this in an interview with Evening Kyiv.
“There has always been a staff shortage in the housing and communal services sector, even in peacetime. Work in our sector is hard, responsible, and exhausting,” he stated.
According to the official, employees of Kyiv heating, water, gas and other services have joined the Armed Forces and the Territorial Defense Forces.
“We are critically short of welders, drivers of specialized equipment, including excavators and garbage truck drivers,” said the deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration.
- In December 2023, the head of the State Energy Supervision Service, said that Kherson was short of power engineers because most of them had gone to the front.
- In January, Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov said that the city lacked bus drivers due to mobilization, so women would be trained to work in public transport.
https://global.espreso.tv/news-kyiv-faces-staff-shortage-in-municipal-sector-almost-1000-employees-join-ranks-of-ukrainian-armed-forces
3 comments
For sure, these are tough guys who are used to hard work and inclement weather. They will be highly welcome in the army to kill roaches and demolish their equipment.
A perfect time for the men of fighting age who fled to return to help their country. These are what were called “protected professions” in Britain in WW2. Essential jobs in other words. Not everyone is a warrior. These jobs are almost as important as the frontline fighters.
In Britain in WW2 were people known as “conscientious objectors” who refused to fight. They were despised. But many redeemed themselves by volunteering as medics, drivers and other essential auxiliary jobs. (Incidentally, British communists refused to fight because Stalin was on Hitler’s side. They later joined up when Stalin switched sides).
A pressed soldier is a bad soldier. I would make an exception for criminals though. Ukraine should copy the putinaZis in one respect: send their criminal scum onto the battlefield to kill orcs.
I agree. The wimps who fled the country like women and children could at least do useful things outside the armed forces, although, even in the armed forces, there are countless jobs that don’t require those pussies to be in the trenches. And, yes, I also agree that Ukraine should force convicts to fight.