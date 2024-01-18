Kamyshin: An oil depot in the Russian Federation was destroyed by Ukrainian-made drones

Marta Gichko20:45, 01/18/24

These “birds” flew more than a thousand kilometers and hit the target.

A Russian oil depot in the Leningrad region was attacked by Ukrainian-made drones.

As Ukrainian Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin said during the Deciding Your Tomorrow discussion , Ukraine is already capable of producing drones starting at $350 that can fly long distances.

According to Kamyshin, the drones that attacked St. Petersburg were made in Ukraine. They flew more than a thousand kilometers before hitting the target

“It was made in Ukraine. Yes, we hit the target this night, and this thing flew exactly 1,250 kilometers this night,” Kamyshin said.

