“It worked”: Arakhamia revealed how he frightened Deputy Shoigu with millions of machine guns in Kyiv

20:49, 01/16/24

The head of the SN admitted that he had to slightly exaggerate the real state of affairs, but this tactic was correct.

The head of the Servant of the People faction in the Rada, David Arakhamia , admitted that at the beginning of the war, during negotiations with the Russians in Istanbul, he scared the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu, Alexander Fomin.

As Arakhamia said in a commentary to UNIAN, when the question of a possible capture of Kyiv arose, ex-head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Denis Monastyrsky said that there was no time to prepare any mechanisms, they just needed to distribute weapons to people on the streets.

“This will work as a certain psychological factor both for people so that they do not run away from the city, and for the Russians, because there are a lot of weapons in their hands, and people will resist,” Arakhamia noted.

Shoigu’s deputy Fomin, who represented Russia at the negotiations in Istanbul, asked: “How will you resist?” Arakhamia answered him sharply, slightly exaggerating the scale of the distribution of weapons to civilians.

“And I say that as of now, while we are talking, I have decorated a little, of course, half a million machines have already been distributed, and when we finish today, there will be more than a million. And when we leave, there will already be two million. He said, that you have no chance to take the city. And it worked,” Arakhamia added.

