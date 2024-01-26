“It could turn out to be revolutionary”: Ukraine has changed its war strategy against Russia – The Spectator

01/26/2024

Ukraine changed its war strategy against Russia and opened a second front. Currently, hostilities are taking place directly on the contact line, as well as on the territory of the Russian Federation.

This completely changes the rules of the game and causes more harm to the occupiers. The Spectator writes about this.

It is noted that the attack on the oil and gas refinery and oil export terminal in Ust-Luga near St. Petersburg seriously undermined Russia’s ability to produce and export fuel.

“In fact, these Ukrainian-made drones were more successful in imposing sanctions against Russian hydrocarbon trade than all the Western attempts to limit prices and embargo Russian exports,” the publication writes.

At the same time, about 40% of the Russian economy works for the war. Most of these costs are covered by the sale of oil and gas, making Russian infrastructure an ideal target for Ukrainian drones.

Journalists write that pumping stations, LNG terminals and oil refineries are convenient to fill with a flammable product , since they are huge industrial facilities.

“Russia has one structural vulnerability that Ukraine does not: its vast territory and dispersed infrastructure make it impossible to protect every pipeline, plant and bridge,” they note.

In addition, as noted, with drones and long-range missiles, Ukraine could make this war “too expensive and painful for Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin to continue.” And in the future, this may become a method of deterrence, so that the occupiers think several times before starting a new war.

Let us remind you that on January 24, a series of explosions were heard in the Russian city of Tuapse in the Krasnodar Territory. After them, a powerful fire broke out at a local oil refinery that is part of the Rosneft oil company.

Earlier it was reported that the attack on the sea terminal in Ust-Luga, Leningrad region, was carried out as part of a special operation by the SBU. The defeat of the oil terminal, which supplied fuel, including to the Russian army, will complicate its logistics for the invaders.

As OBOZ.UA reported, on the night of January 24 there was a drone attack on Oryol in Russia. As a result of the raid, several houses were damaged in the Northern and Zheleznodorozhny districts of the city.

