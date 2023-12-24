It could happen as early as tomorrow: the ex-head of the CIA predicted how Putin would be removed

Kateryna Hyrnyk12:19, 24.12.23

A former American spy believes that Putin will be overthrown in a coup d’état.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will be ousted in a coup d’état over the “dead end” war in Ukraine, former CIA chief Jack Devine has warned. According to The Sun , according to the ex-head of the CIA, he would not be surprised if the Russian tyrant “disappears tomorrow.”

Experts have warned that Putin may not live to see his next birthday because he would rather kill himself than face the humiliation of a coup.

But the likelihood of a coup by his inner circle is growing as he faces the prospect of a “permanent stalemate” in Ukraine, Devine believes.

“It will be a surprise. There is always what we call a ‘black swan’ (a theory that deals with difficult to predict and rare events that have significant consequences – UNIAN) that appears out of nowhere. Putin could disappear tomorrow, and I would not be surprised if if some element in the government decides that it is going to take executive measures,” he said.

At the same time, he added, if there is no “black swan”, Putin’s problems will begin when he reaches a dead end, which is exactly what is happening now.

“I don’t think it will be a rebellion. I think it will be what we can call a palace coup.”

Devine believes that Putin is becoming increasingly unpredictable and dangerous – and his invasion of Ukraine “seeded his political downfall”.In his opinion, the popularity of the tyrant will continue to decline as the war continues, but this will not stop his terrible course and the Russian leader will continue his struggle “whatever the cost”.

“The more losses and the more violence Russian citizens see, the less people want to participate in it,” he explained.

“It will be difficult for him to recruit people, but this is Russia after all. He will find a way to coerce, to lure. In the end, he will create an army, but war will become less and less popular.”

Devine warns that the end of the conflict “only begins when the war reaches a stalemate and both sides are tired.” He notes that Putin failed to oust Ukraine, but “stagnation is not victory.”

“The Ukrainians are not going to give them the territory. Putin is not going to retreat. But you can lower the temperature. They should fold when everyone understands that Putin has no hope of victory,” says the former head of the CIA.

At the same time, he warns that it is unlikely that Putin will be pushed back to Russia.

“I think next year we’re going to see an almost permanent stalemate,” says Devine.

