It became known about serious damage to the defense system of the occupiers in Crimea

Lesya Leshchenko11:34, 01/05/24

This is not the first time such damage has forced the enemy to seriously reformat its defense system.

As a result of the Ukrainian attack on the military facilities of the Russian occupiers in Crimea on January 4, not only one command post was hit, but also serious damage was caused to the defense system. This was stated by the head of the joint press center of the Defense Forces of southern Ukraine, Natalya Gumenyuk, on the air of Public Resistance .

“Not only one command post was hit, really powerful combat work took place over the past 24 hours, including causing serious damage to the defense system on the Crimean peninsula,” she emphasized.

According to Gumenyuk, this is not the first such damage that forces the enemy to seriously reformat its defense system.

“Now they are again experiencing the same hysteria with movement, they are trying to maneuver and position both the defense systems themselves and the objects that they protect in other places,” she clarified.

Gumenyuk also noted that the Russian military recently relocated launch sites for “martyrs.” If previously they used mainly Cape Chauda, ​​then several powerful previous attacks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces recorded launches from near Balaklava.

“It was in that direction that the defense forces worked, so that the enemy would not feel so safe in these territories and would always remember that Crimea is Ukraine and we are fighting for it,” she noted.

In addition, Gumenyuk added that the explosions near the Crimean Bridge are more of a smoke screen, “an attempt to protect this extra configuration object.”

“But still, the concern and fears for his fate are not unfounded – our combat work continues, there are still many objects there that we need to work on. And for every powerful result, if it is worthy of announcement, we will definitely notify,” the leader emphasized joint press center of the Southern Defense Forces.

Attack on Crimea January 4

On the afternoon of January 4, Crimea was restless. The occupation “authorities” announced one of the most massive attacks on the peninsula. Explosions were heard in the Sevastopol area.

Later, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stated that a military facility of Russian invaders was hit in occupied Crimea. They hit the command post.

On the evening of January 4, explosions were heard in Crimea for the second time that day. The occupiers announced the threat of drone attacks. Crimean telegram channels wrote about the sounds of explosions and the work of air defense in the Saki region, Novorossiysk, Novofedorovka, Yevpatoria and Vilino. In addition, it was reported that traffic was blocked on the Crimean Bridge.

(C)UNIAN 2024

Like this: Like Loading...