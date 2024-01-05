Is Russian General Gerasimov eliminated or not: Budanov’s comment appears

Ekaterina Prisyazhnyuk21:43, 01/05/24

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense spoke laconically about the alleged destruction of the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Army.

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, responded to the information that during a powerful attack on Crimea, still occupied by the Russians, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Valery Gerasimov, was eliminated .

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Moscow Region, during the telethon, succinctly spoke about the possible serious loss of the Russian occupation forces. Budanov did not confirm the destruction of Gerasimov on the peninsula.

“Let’s just say I don’t have information confirming this,” he said.

