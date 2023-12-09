Is Orban Truly an Ally of Putin? On the Edge

Tibor Tompa, Head of the Hungarian Community of Kyiv was a special guest in UATV studio. He spoke his thoughts on Orban’s rise to power and his true dependence on the Kremlin, and why his policies are so scandalous and ambiguois. Watch a first-hand opinion on Orban from a Hungarian-Ukrainian in the studio.
@darenthetimelord8197
“It would be interesting to know if Hungary could be suspended temporarily from the European Union? Just until KGB Orban has been removed for gross misconduct or impeached.”
Orbanistan and Slovakia must have their EU and Nato memberships suspended. It is intolerable that lackeys of a fascist murder gang can be allowed to operate within and infiltrate (at least supposedly) democratic entities.
Add to that : Austria is not in Nato, but in the EU and a putler ally.
If, God forbid, Wilders succeeds in taking power in Holland, then the same must happen to them.
Suspensions can be temporary; to remain in place until their governments renounce all support for fascist putlerstan.