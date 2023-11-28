Intelligence confirmed the poisoning of Budanov’s wife and several other GUR employees

Nadia Pryshlyak15:09, 28.11.23

We are talking about heavy metal poisoning.

Representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrey Yusov officially confirmed the poisoning of the wife of the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kirill Budanov. He confirmed this to UNIAN.

According to him, her course of treatment is already ending, she will be under observation for the next few weeks, writes Suspilne.

He also confirmed the information that several more GUR employees were poisoned. He did not provide details at this time.

Poisoning of Budanov’s wife – details

On November 28, the media reported that Marianna Budanova survived the poisoning. UNIAN sources reported that the wife of the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate is being treated in one of the Ukrainian medical institutions.

Later, journalists learned that, along with Budanova, several other employees of the Main Intelligence Directorate were poisoned. It was noted that before the poisoning Budanova complained of feeling unwell, and after the tests the problem was identified.

UNIAN has collected the most important facts from Budanova’s biography . In particular, according to the “Honestly” movement, she was born in the village of Stavische, Kiev region on August 3, 1993 and received a degree as a psychologist, volunteered, tried to get involved in politics – in 2020 she ran for deputy of the Kiev City Council of the 9th convocation, later she was an adviser to the mayor of Kiev on issues of preventing corruption.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...