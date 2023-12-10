Inspector General of the Bundeswehr: One day Germany may have to wage a defensive war against the Russian Federation

Marta Gichko09:17, 12/10/23

According to him, the German army will cope with this, although the Bundeswehr’s resources are insufficient.

One day Germany will probably be forced to fight a defensive war against Russia.

This was stated by the Inspector General of the Bundeswehr, Carsten Breuer, reports Tagesschau . According to him, Russia’s rearmament and the behavior of dictator Vladimir Putin are cause for concern.

According to him, there will be no return to the times before the large-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. The inspector general stressed that the Germans will have to get used to the idea “that one day we may have to fight a defensive war.

Asked whether the Bundeswehr would be able to cope with a possible Russian attack on NATO after the end of the war in Ukraine, Breuer said there was no other choice.

“Yes. Period. We have no alternative. We can protect ourselves, and we will protect ourselves,” the inspector general said.

However, Breuer admitted that the Bundeswehr has been focused on resolving international crises for many years and is still insufficiently equipped for “national and allied defense.” At the same time, he stressed that there are “structures that make quick and targeted decisions almost impossible.

Germany helps Ukraine

As UNIAN reported, Germany transferred new military aid to Ukraine, which included ammunition, drones, grenade launchers and trucks.

In November 2023, the German Ministry of Finance decided to double military assistance to Ukraine as part of subsidies for 2024 . Military assistance to Kyiv for 2024 will amount to 8 billion euros.

Previously, Germany provided Ukraine with 5 MARS II multiple launch rocket systems, 18 Leopard 2A6 battle tanks, 80 MARDER infantry fighting vehicles, 14 Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzers, 3 IRIS-T SLM air defense systems and 2 IRIS-T SLS launchers, an air defense system Patriot and two Patriot launchers, as well as other types of weapons and equipment.

