In Vyshneve, 700 people’s apartments were damaged due to a Russian missile attack, – Kiev OVA

In the near future, windows in damaged apartments will be replaced.

In Vishneve, Kiev region, 700 people’s apartments were damaged due to a Russian missile attack . This was announced by the head of the Kiev OVA Ruslan Kravchenko during the telethon.

“Currently, a headquarters has been organized in Vishneve, premises for temporary accommodation of people are fully prepared. In total, 700 people’s apartments were damaged in this microdistrict; temporary accommodation will be organized for 1,000 people at the headquarters. They will be fully provided with everything they need, and will also be provided with hot meals,” – said the head of the OVA.

According to him, fragments of a Russian missile fell into the courtyards of an entire microdistrict, as a result of which many apartment buildings were damaged, namely: windows and window frames were broken.

“But we will soon begin measurements and will order and install windows for people. People will be provided with temporary comfortable accommodation,” Kravchenko said.

He added that all services are working on the spot – the State Emergency Service, police and ambulances.

Consequences of a missile attack in Vishneve / photo from Facebook of the Kyiv OVA

Missile attack January 2

As of January 2, liquidation of the consequences of another Russian missile attack continues, four dead and 92 wounded are known, President Vladimir Zelensky said.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny said that the enemy attacked civilian and critical infrastructure , industrial and military facilities. The main direction of attack was Kyiv. Air defense forces shot down all 10 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, 59 out of 70 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles and 3 out of 3 Caliber cruise missiles. In addition, all 35 launched suicide bombers were destroyed at night.

