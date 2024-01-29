In Ukraine, the number of Shaheds’ falling unharmed has increased

27 January, 2024

Neutralized Russian Geran (Shahed) loitering munitions over Ukraine. Photo credits: Oleksandr Fedienko

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are more likely to demonstrate the Shahed (“Geran”) loitering munition that they manage to land unscathed.

People’s Deputy of Ukraine Oleksandr Fedienko said that there were already several projects in the country that are able to neutralize such loitering munitions.

“Ukraine has a modern development and not a single one that can interfere into controlling such systems through electronic influence (EW),” said Oleksandr Fedienko.

The MP also added that special devices are installed throughout the country that should affect Russian loitering munition.

“These are not one, not two, not three influence transmitters on such loitering munitions. These are hundreds of thousands of devices that are mounted throughout the country,” the MP added.

The Russian Geran (Shahed) has four antennas. These are components of satellite navigation systems, they are located inside the airframe.

The Russian-made navigation unit has elements of the Kometa EW countermeasures system.

The receiver is designed to protect navigation signals from intentional and unintended interference to stabilize the signals of satellite navigation systems.

Kometa module. Source: Conflict Armament Research

It is worth recalling that in January 2024, at least 259 Shahed-136/131 loitering munitions were recorded over Ukraine, which were launched from Russia.

It has been reported that only 58 of those were not shot down, meaning 22 per cent.

Not exclusively that some of the drones fall due to their own malfunctions. The Shahed (“Geran”) UAV is powered by MD275 engines, while the previous version of the UAV was powered by the MDR208 engine.

Shahed (“Geran”) with an MD275 engine. Ukraine. December 2022. Photo credits: Truha

Also Russians began to paint loitering munitions black to make it difficult to detect in the night sky.

