In the Sumy region, the enemy DRG cynically shot people in the village of Andreevka, – OVA

Veronica Prokhorenko11:34, 01/27/24
Russian troops executed the brother and sister.
The Russian reconnaissance and sabotage group on the morning of January 27 cynically executed people from the Khotyn community. They shot a brother and sister who lived in the village of Andreevka.
The village is located in a 5-kilometer border zone with the Russian Federation, according to the head of the Sumy regional military administration, Vladimir Artyukh.
2 comments
NAZISM!
I thought it was an article about a year ago, during the invasion, but it happend this morning!