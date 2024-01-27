In the Sumy region, the enemy DRG cynically shot people in the village of Andreevka, – OVA

Veronica Prokhorenko11:34, 01/27/24

Russian troops executed the brother and sister.

The Russian reconnaissance and sabotage group on the morning of January 27 cynically executed people from the Khotyn community. They shot a brother and sister who lived in the village of Andreevka.

The village is located in a 5-kilometer border zone with the Russian Federation, according to the head of the Sumy regional military administration, Vladimir Artyukh.

