Veronica Prokhorenko14:18, 01/03/24

The local governor “turns the blame” for the situation on the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In Russia, the city of Zheleznogorsk, with a population of one hundred thousand, has been sitting without electricity since the morning with cold radiators and blaming the Armed Forces of Ukraine for its unenviable situation .

In particular, the local governor of the Kursk region, Roman Starovoyt , said that Zheleznogorsk was completely cut off from electricity and heat supply due to the “attack” of the Ukrainian army.

“To safely organize work to restore the damage, we were forced to turn off the substation in Zheleznogorsk,” he said.

Repair work in the Russian Federation was promised to be completed promptly, within two hours, but as early as noon there was no water in the houses. Starovoit said that a “water supply” had been organized for the population and published places where people could stand in line.

The water supply situation as of 14:12 local time (13:12 Ukraine time) had not been resolved.

In turn, Russian journalist Ksenia Sobchak in her telegram channel “ Caution News ” clarifies what the current situation is in Zheleznogorsk:

“Shops are closed. People are confused. Services are not prepared, it is impossible to get through by phone.”

The project also writes that gas stations and ATMs in the city are not working. They managed to sell out all the water, and you can only pay in cash.

