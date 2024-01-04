In the Russian city of Belgorod, sirens wailed and explosions were heard (photos, video)

Katerina Chernovol23:15, 01/04/24
Photos with craters on different streets of Belgorod are already being published online.
The Russian city of Belgorod is once again restless. On the evening of Thursday, January 4, 2024, sirens wailed in the city and explosions were heard, local telegram channels reported.
The governor of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, Vyacheslav Gladkov , said that a “missile danger siren has been launched” in the city. He called on Belgorod residents not to go near the windows.
“Hide in rooms without windows with solid walls (hallway, bathtub, toilet, closet). If you are on the street, go down to a shelter or other safe place,” the message says.
Local public pages write about the work of air defense. The first videos have already appeared in which explosions can be heard:
Explosions in Belgorod
In addition, photos with craters on different streets of Belgorod are published online . The Russian authorities have not yet provided official information about the destruction.
“Bavovna” in Belgorod: other news
On December 30, 2023, powerful explosions were heard in Belgorod . Russian authorities said the strike killed 25 people and injured more than 100 others.
Subsequently, it became known that attacks had been carried out on military targets in the Belgorod region. However, due to the work of Russian air defense, debris fell in the center of Belgorod.
Updated 23:24: The Russian Ministry of Defense has already reported on the alleged shooting down of Alder MLRS missiles.
“Air defense systems destroyed 10 Olkha MLRS missiles over the Belgorod region, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported,” writes the Russian propaganda agency TASS .
Updated 23:30: Governor of the Belgorod region Gladkov reported that the air defense system was activated over the city and the Belgorod region – allegedly 10 air targets were shot down on approach to the city.
“According to preliminary data, there are two victims: one man has a shrapnel wound to the forearm, the other has a shrapnel wound to the lower leg. They are taken by ambulance to city hospital No. 2. All necessary medical care is provided. There is damage in the residential sector in the city. As a result of the explosion “A shell near an apartment building knocked out windows in several apartments, damaged more than 30 cars. In the Belgorod region, the roof of 1 household was damaged and 1 car was hit. The information is being clarified,” he wrote.