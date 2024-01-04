In the Russian city of Belgorod, sirens wailed and explosions were heard (photos, video)

Katerina Chernovol23:15, 01/04/24

Photos with craters on different streets of Belgorod are already being published online.

The Russian city of Belgorod is once again restless. On the evening of Thursday, January 4, 2024, sirens wailed in the city and explosions were heard, local telegram channels reported.

The governor of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, Vyacheslav Gladkov , said that a “missile danger siren has been launched” in the city. He called on Belgorod residents not to go near the windows.

“Hide in rooms without windows with solid walls (hallway, bathtub, toilet, closet). If you are on the street, go down to a shelter or other safe place,” the message says.

Local public pages write about the work of air defense. The first videos have already appeared in which explosions can be heard:

Explosions in Belgorod

In addition, photos with craters on different streets of Belgorod are published online . The Russian authorities have not yet provided official information about the destruction.

© photo t.me/zhest_belgorod

“Bavovna” in Belgorod: other news

On December 30, 2023, powerful explosions were heard in Belgorod . Russian authorities said the strike killed 25 people and injured more than 100 others.

Subsequently, it became known that attacks had been carried out on military targets in the Belgorod region. However, due to the work of Russian air defense, debris fell in the center of Belgorod.

