Evgenia Sokolenko 08:17, 01/15/24 UNIAN

This leads to even more losses in the Russian army, since psychotropic substances distort the sense of reality.

Russians on drugs are not afraid of pain and die faster / photo wikimedia.org

The Russian military increasingly refuses to die for the Kremlin’s worthless goals and does not want to go into “meat” assaults. To solve this problem, the enemy command decided to resort to an experiment on additional types of incentives.

According to the General Staff, the personnel of the 108th Airborne Regiment of the 7th Airborne Division are systematically given narcotic and psychotropic substances. They lead to euphoria and dull pain, but at the same time they distort the sense of reality and lead to death.

It is noted that soldiers who use them more easily agree to “meat” assaults without fear of injury or death.

The General Staff also reported that over the past 24 hours, the Russians carried out 7 missile and 60 air strikes, and carried out 64 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

“The following were subjected to air strikes: Olkhovatka, Volchansk, Kharkov region; Belogorovka, Peschanoe, Serebryanskoye forestries of the Luhansk region; Kolodyazi, Veseloye, Bogdanovka, Avdeevka, Novomikhailovka, Vladimirovka, Donetsk region. More than 140 settlements of Chernigov, Sumy, Kharkov, Lugansk came under artillery fire, Donetsk, Zaporozhye, Dnepropetrovsk, Kherson and Nikolaev regions,” the department added.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces did not remain in debt – our missile forces hit 3 areas where personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, an air defense system and 2 enemy ammunition depots.

Ukrainian aviation carried out strikes on 4 areas where enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated. One Kh-59 guided missile was also destroyed.

War in Ukraine – latest news

Over the past 24 hours, January 14, 94 military clashes took place at the front between the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the Russian occupiers .

According to the ISW forecast, the Russian occupiers are likely preparing offensive operations in the east and south of Ukraine in the coming weeks. Now they are waiting for the time when the ground freezes.

The Russian invaders continue to experiment and adapt their missile and UAV strike packages against Ukraine in an attempt to penetrate our air defenses. However, Ukrainian defenders have adapted to enemy tactics, and sanctions are degrading the quality of missiles and preventing the Russian Federation from successfully attacking our country.

https://www.unian.net/war/v-okkupacionnoy-armii-soldatam-vydayut-narkotiki-chtoby-te-soglashalis-na-shturmy-genshtab-12511746.html

