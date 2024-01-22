In Russia, a deputy demanded to ban about 20 emoticons, the reason “killed”

Angela Bachevskaya17:59, 01/22/24

Zhuravlev explained his proposal by the fact that traffic to social networks exceeds that of other sites.

Deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Alexey Zhuravlev made a proposal to ban about 20 emoji used in modern smartphones. The reason is that they supposedly promote “non-traditional values.”

Zhuravlev announced his initiative to Rossiyskaya Gazeta . According to him, emoji that depict “same-sex couples with children, kissing men and women, a pregnant man, a male bride with a mustache, bearded women, etc.” should be banned.

“Children see all this, they constantly send these emoticons to each other,” he noted, recalling that in Russia there is a law banning LGBT propaganda, and “this is just real propaganda.

Zhuravlev explained his proposal by the fact that traffic to social networks exceeds that of other sites.

“It is necessary to take measures to remove these emoticons and block their use in Russia. Just on the feast of the Epiphany of the Lord it is worth thinking about this – this is the day when believers “imitate” Christ, and we should all broadcast it to our children and, in general, to all future generations of Russians have traditional values,” the deputy said.

(C)UNIAN 2024

Like this: Like Loading...