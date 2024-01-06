In Pokrovsk district, Russian shelling kills 11 people, including five children

06.01.2024 18:42

Russian forces fired S-300 missiles at the Donetsk region’s Pokrovsk district, killing 11 people, including five children. At least eight residents were injured.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“11 dead, including 5 children – these are preliminary results of strikes on the Pokrovsk district,” the region’s head wrote.

He clarified that the Russian invaders hit the area with S-300 missiles.

“Pokrovsk and Rivne of the Myrnohrad community were struck the most. The enemy cynically hits civilians, trying to bring as much grief to our land as possible. They will be punished for everything!” stressed Filashkin.

As reported, at least six people were wounded in the enemy shelling of the Donetsk region’s Pokrovsk on January 6. There are still civilians under the rubble. The rescue operation is ongoing.

