In one of the largest cities in Russia, food disappeared from stores: what is the reason?

Grocery shelves are empty in most stores.

Residents of Samara, the largest city in the middle Volga region and the fifth largest city in Russia, are faced with the disappearance of food from store shelves, writes The Moscow Times.

It is noted that since January 20, consumers have been complaining about the lack of chicken meat, eggs, fruits and vegetables in supermarkets. Retailers attribute the shortage of popular products to the difficult weather conditions that prevailed in the region at the end of last week, and promise to arrange supplies next week.

As of the morning of January 26, grocery shelves are still empty in most stores. Although the consequences of the snowfall that covered the Samara region on Saturday, January 20, have already been eliminated.

Suppliers explain that goods began to arrive from distribution centers, but it was not possible everywhere to quickly unload them due to problems with clearing access roads, the publication writes.

At the same time, chicken began to disappear from stores in Russian regions from the beginning of the year. In particular, residents of Yekaterinburg, Samara, Chelyabinsk and Ulyanovsk were faced with empty shelves. The largest retail chain X5 explained this by interruptions in delivery due to abnormal weather.

Last year, chicken turned out to be one of the most expensive goods: the price increase was 27.7% from the beginning of the year to December 25.

Problems with the economy in the Russian Federation

Earlier, UNIAN wrote that the shortage of eggs and the rise in prices for this product in the Russian Federation reflects the impact of the war on the Russian economy. Russian citizens were forced to stand in lines reminiscent of Soviet times. President Vladimir Putin publicly apologized, blaming the government for the egg shock. And the owner of the poultry farm, known as the “egg king”, survived an attempted murder.

Moreover, economic sanctions against the Russian Federation are gaining strength over time, and ordinary Russians are beginning to feel their effect. Before the war, Russia imported most of its key goods, and parallel markets have been unable to compensate for the loss of supplies since the start of 2022.

