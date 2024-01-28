Evgenia Sokolenko09:53, 01/28/24

The newly created party demands to close the EU to new members and strengthen cooperation with the Russian Federation.

A pro-Russian party, the Sara Wagenknecht Union, has appeared in Germany . She calls for an end to military assistance to Ukraine. The leader of the political force claims that the war can be quickly ended through negotiations.

According to DW, at its first congress on Saturday, January 27, in Berlin, the new party presented itself as a union of dissatisfied people from across the political spectrum. Their document contains a demand for the German government to stop arms supplies to Ukraine. Supposedly this will help persuade the Russian Federation to negotiate.

The Sarah Wagenknecht Union believes that in order to ensure sustainable peace and security in Europe, it is necessary to include the Russian Federation in the long-term European peace order. Party members also call for the resumption of Russian energy imports, restrictions on migration to Germany and the lifting of sanctions against Moscow.

In addition, political forces also criticize the European Union. The party leader stresses that member states must have more powers. She is also seeking a “moratorium on EU enlargement”, categorically rejecting negotiations on accession to the European Union with Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia. It is worth adding that this Sarah Wagenknecht supports Russia and was previously the leader of the left party in the Bundestag.

(C)UNIAN 2024

Like this: Like Loading...