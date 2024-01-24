Il-76 aircraft crashes in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast: Ukrainian Armed Forces confirm operation

An IL-76 aircraft has crashed in the Korocha district of Russia’s Belgorod Oblast. The governor of the oblast has reported an “incident”, and an investigation team and the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation are currently working at the scene.

Source: Russian local Telegram channels; Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod Oblast; Ukrainska Pravda’s sources in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote from Gladkov: “The incident happened in Korocha district. An investigative team and the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia are currently working at the scene. I changed my work schedule and am on my way there. All of the details will be shared later.”

Details: Local news outlets reported that the downed plane was likely an IL-76 transport aircraft.

Ukrainska Pravda’s sources in the Armed Forces confirmed the downing of the aircraft, saying that “it was their job”. Sources in the General Staff stated the plane was carrying S-300 anti-aircraft missiles.

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2024/01/24/7438639/

